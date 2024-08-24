Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 3492.60 croreNet profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 29.50% to Rs 242.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 344.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 3492.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2797.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3492.602797.00 25 OPM %6.9340.41 -PBDT242.10732.10 -67 PBT242.10345.30 -30 NP242.80344.40 -30
