Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rakan Steels standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Rakan Steels standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Rakan Steels declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.566.05 -58 OPM %0.390.50 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League today's game: Man City vs Ipswich Town live time, streaming

LIVE news: Polygraph test on main accused, 6 others in Kolkata rape-murder case begins

Mayawati slams SP, Congress for being silent on SC, ST sub-classification

Hindus, Muslims both protected Dhaka's ancient temple after turmoil: Priest

ED conducts searches in case related to Assam govt funds' misappropriation

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story