Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lamictal ODT Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline LLC.

Lamotrigine is indicated as adjunctive therapy in patients aged 2 years and older for: i) partial-onset seizures, ii) primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures, and iii) generalized seizures of Lennox Gastaut syndrome. It is also indicated for conversion to monotherapy in adults (aged 16 years and older) with partial-onset seizures who are receiving treatment with carbamazepine, phenytoin, phenobarbital, primidone, or valproate as the single antiepileptic drug (AED). Lamotrigine is indicated for the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder to delay the time to occurrence of mood episodes in patients treated for acute mood episodes with standard therapy.

Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 27 million for twelve months ending December 2025 according to IQVIA.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

