KP Energy climbs after bagging LoA for hybrid power project in Gujarat

KP Energy jumped 2.35% to Rs 294.30 after the company received letter of award (LoA) from Enerparc Energy for the development of a 40.8 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project in Gujarat.

The order comprises 20.2 MW of wind capacity and 20.6 MWp of solar capacity. The project has been awarded on a complete turnkey basis, encompassing supply, installation and commissioning of the project. The scope of work also includes development of evacuation infrastructure, facilitation of grid connectivity, and obtaining requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

K.P. Energy primarily engaged in Wind Farm development, development of Wind power projects and allied services related to it along with generation of electricity through wind power generating assets and operation and maintenance services of wind power projects primarily in India.