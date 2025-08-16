Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Retin-A Cream, 0.025%, of Bausch Health US, LLC. Tretinoin cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Tretinoin cream USP, 0.025%, has an estimated market size of US$ 94 million for twelve months ending June 2025 according to IQVIA.

