Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Globe Civil Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 222.19 crore from the Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, Haryana.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,22,19,78,844 and the project is to be executed within 24 months.

Globe Civil Projects made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 91.10, a 28.31% premium to the issue price of Rs 71.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 June 2025, was subscribed 86.04 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 67 to Rs 71 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95 on 1 July 2025.

Globe Civil Projects is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in New Delhi.

The company reported a 56.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.05 crore on a 14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 378.58 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Globe Civil Projects shed 0.96% to close at Rs 81.37 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

