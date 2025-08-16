Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Globe Civil Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 222.19 crore from the Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, Haryana.The total contract value stands at Rs 2,22,19,78,844 and the project is to be executed within 24 months.
Globe Civil Projects made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 91.10, a 28.31% premium to the issue price of Rs 71.
The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 June 2025, was subscribed 86.04 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 67 to Rs 71 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95 on 1 July 2025.
Globe Civil Projects is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in New Delhi.
The company reported a 56.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.05 crore on a 14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 378.58 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Shares of Globe Civil Projects shed 0.96% to close at Rs 81.37 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app