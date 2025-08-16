Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Globe Civil Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 222.19 crore from the Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, Haryana.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,22,19,78,844 and the project is to be executed within 24 months.

Globe Civil Projects made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 91.10, a 28.31% premium to the issue price of Rs 71.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 June 2025, was subscribed 86.04 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 67 to Rs 71 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95 on 1 July 2025.