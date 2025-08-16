Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PVR Inox announced the launch of its 8-screen multiplex at the newly opened Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru.

The cinema is equipped with largest 4K laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D for spectacular scale and depth and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, immersive formats like Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X, and sculpted sound solutions for LED screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,763 screens at 355 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Axis Bank receives upward revision in credit rating

Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story