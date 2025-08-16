PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

PVR Inox announced the launch of its 8-screen multiplex at the newly opened Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru.

The cinema is equipped with largest 4K laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D for spectacular scale and depth and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, immersive formats like Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X, and sculpted sound solutions for LED screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,763 screens at 355 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

