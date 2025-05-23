Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 257.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
