Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 257.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.633.1916.9213.85-3.02-19.75-3.90-9.890.690.162.551.560.600.082.211.290.500.141.461.66

