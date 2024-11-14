Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 463.75 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 15.85% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 463.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales463.75381.04 22 OPM %12.0812.15 -PBDT45.5136.88 23 PBT22.5118.69 20 NP16.8114.51 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 THA 1st Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story