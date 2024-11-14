Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 30.41 croreNet profit of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.4125.03 21 OPM %18.182.16 -PBDT5.450.13 4092 PBT3.48-0.19 LP NP3.41-0.13 LP
