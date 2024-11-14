Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relic Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 110.00% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.30 110 OPM %26.98-10.00 -PBDT0.200 0 PBT0.14-0.05 LP NP0.14-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 THA 1st Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story