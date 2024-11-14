Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 156.13 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 21.72% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 156.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales156.13139.98 12 OPM %46.8561.51 -PBDT75.1184.19 -11 PBT41.6449.97 -17 NP29.1237.20 -22

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

