Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 156.13 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 21.72% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 156.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.156.13139.9846.8561.5175.1184.1941.6449.9729.1237.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News