Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 44.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 649.55 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 44.85% to Rs 141.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 649.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.13% to Rs 485.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 470.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 2386.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2283.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

649.55536.602386.882283.2130.5526.3628.6029.53207.27144.21714.74684.74191.30129.68654.13631.29141.8797.94485.63470.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News