Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 44.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 44.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 649.55 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 44.85% to Rs 141.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 649.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.13% to Rs 485.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 470.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 2386.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2283.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales649.55536.60 21 2386.882283.21 5 OPM %30.5526.36 -28.6029.53 - PBDT207.27144.21 44 714.74684.74 4 PBT191.30129.68 48 654.13631.29 4 NP141.8797.94 45 485.63470.89 3

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

