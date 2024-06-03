Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alka Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Alka Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore

Alka Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.77% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.58 -62 0.491.06 -54 OPM %-50.001.72 --48.98-10.38 - PBDT0.040.02 100 0.110.10 10 PBT00.02 -100 0.060.07 -14 NP00.02 -100 0.040.07 -43

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

