Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 3.07% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.46% to Rs 15.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 177.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

