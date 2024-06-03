Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 3.07% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.46% to Rs 15.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 177.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.0755.58 -8 177.45172.11 3 OPM %17.8213.66 -14.9513.06 - PBDT9.258.61 7 27.0324.28 11 PBT7.636.79 12 21.3520.04 7 NP5.385.22 3 15.5715.05 3

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

