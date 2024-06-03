Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hardwyn India standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Hardwyn India standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 11.53% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.97% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 135.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.9429.88 24 135.50125.07 8 OPM %15.7616.63 -11.5910.55 - PBDT5.685.47 4 15.0413.04 15 PBT4.815.40 -11 13.9212.77 9 NP3.303.73 -12 9.759.03 8

