Hardwyn India standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 11.53% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.97% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 135.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

