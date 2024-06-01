Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaipan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jaipan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 7.32 crore

Net loss of Jaipan Industries reported to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.48% to Rs 22.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.328.38 -13 22.5239.15 -42 OPM %-138.664.18 --47.872.45 - PBDT-10.391.42 PL -11.181.89 PL PBT-10.361.35 PL -11.351.74 PL NP-10.361.35 PL -11.351.42 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jaipan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Barometer trade with minor gains; metal shares advance

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Sensex slides 399 pts; metal shares lose sheen

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 99.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Beverages reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story