Orient Beverages reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 29.93% to Rs 39.46 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.93% to Rs 39.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.89% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 148.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.4630.37 30 148.69114.22 30 OPM %5.961.48 -5.824.05 - PBDT3.870.99 291 8.405.65 49 PBT3.110.30 937 5.573.12 79 NP2.68-0.44 LP 0.062.84 -98

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

