Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5432, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24887.8. The Sensex is at 81014.79, up 0.36%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21535.3, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36448 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.21 lakh shares in last one month.