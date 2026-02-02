Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 718.35, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 12.46% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 718.35, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24887.8. The Sensex is at 81014.79, up 0.36%.Marico Ltd has eased around 7.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50042.8, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.29 lakh shares in last one month.