Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5418, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 3.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22578.3, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38116 shares today, compared to the daily average of 62815 shares in last one month.