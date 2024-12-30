Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5567.2, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% jump in NIFTY and a 37.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5567.2, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5571.1, up 1.21% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% jump in NIFTY and a 37.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abbott India Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 2%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd soars 2.17%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story