Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5567.2, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5571.1, up 1.21% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

