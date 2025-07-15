Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4900.8, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22410.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4913.8, up 1.24% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 7.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.