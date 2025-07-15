Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd rises for third consecutive session

D B Corp Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.85, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.78% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.85, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 1.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1727.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59339 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank soars 1.7%

Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 2.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

MBL Infrastructure receives favourable arbitration award

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story