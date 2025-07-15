Punjab National Bank soars 1.7%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.96% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. Punjab National Bank has added around 5.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56765.35, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 228.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.14, up 1.99% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 6.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.96% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.