Biocon Ltd gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22410.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 391.25, up 2.99% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 10.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.