Alkem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 2044.94 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 14.78% to Rs 276.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 2044.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2365.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.55% to Rs 2280.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1747.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 8813.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7963.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2044.942365.378813.447963.8514.5117.2324.4620.98391.47470.632587.151897.10299.83401.532303.541657.96276.94324.972280.891747.15

