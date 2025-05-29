Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 52.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 52.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.79% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 40.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.0311.6240.0343.733.631.463.755.900.730.643.554.510.370.282.123.120.330.701.803.04

