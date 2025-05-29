Currency printing expenditure increased 25% to Rs 6,372.8 cr in FY25: RBI report

The expenditure incurred on security printing during 2024-25 increased by nearly 25 per cent to Rs 6,372.8 crore as against Rs 5,101.4 crore in the previous year mainly due to increase in indent for printing of banknotes, according to the RBI's annual report released on Thursday. The supply of notes increased by 24.69 per cent from 2,43,000 lakh pieces during the year 2023-24 to 3,03,000 lakh pieces during the year 2024-25.

During 2024-25, the Reserve Bank continued its efforts to improve the efficiency of banknote and coin distribution, raise public awareness about security features of banknotes and acceptance of coins, and ensure adequate supply of clean currency notes for the public, the report further stated. Action towards modernisation and automation of currency management infrastructure also gained momentum. Going forward, sustaining self- sufficiency in banknote production, analytical and developmental currency research towards further strengthening the life and integrity of banknotes and understanding the trends in public preference for cash vis-vis other modes of payment shall continue to remain key focus areas, RBI noted.

