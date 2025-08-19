Alkem Labs launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Alkem Laboratories launched Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion, a science-driven formula designed to restore hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe flare-ups with an inside-out approach.

According to an exchange filing, Olesoft Trucera contains N-Palmitoyl Serinol, which stimulates the skins natural ceramide production, a potent blend of five ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barriers function, and dual oat-extract actives along with Niacinamide to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Olesoft Trucera will be available on prescription.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer, Alkem, said, Indian consumers are increasingly seeking advanced skincare regimens with products that are clinically validated and contain high-performance actives. Alkem is strengthening its presence in this space with differentiated, evidence-backed solutions that address patient needs. The launch of Olesoft Trucera reflects this approach, combining science and clinical insights to offer a meaningful option for long-term skin barrier repair and lasting protection against moisture loss. This is also part of Alkems broader strategy to focus on smart product selection in high-growth therapy areas.