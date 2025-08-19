Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers director resigns

Lodha Developers director resigns

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
With effect from 17 August 2025

Lodha Developers announced that on request of the company, Rajendra Lodha has resigned as director of the Company with effect from 17 August 2025. Certain matters related to his conduct are under review by the Company's Ethics Committee.

The company said, "Rajendra Lodha is a distant relative (fourth-degree) of the Company's Managing Director & CEO. This development will have no material impact on the performance of the Company."

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

