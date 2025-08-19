Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 68.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 August 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 68.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.23% to Rs.439.00. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd registered volume of 381.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.52% to Rs.41.64. Volumes stood at 73.64 lakh shares in the last session. Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 184.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.383.50. Volumes stood at 32.09 lakh shares in the last session. Westlife Foodworld Ltd clocked volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.40% to Rs.674.65. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.