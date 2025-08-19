CWD gains on bagging Rs 76-cr order for UPI sound boxes

CWD advanced 2.80% to Rs 1,540.90 after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order worth Rs 76 crore for the supply of UPI sound boxes.

According to the company, the order marks a significant milestone and reinforces CWDs dominant position in Indias rapidly growing digital payment infrastructure market.

CWD's UPI Sound Box solutions offer a range of advanced features, including instant audio payment confirmations in multiple Indian languages, multi-connectivity options such as 2G, 4G, and Wi-Fi, and IP65-rated durability, making them suitable for a wide variety of operational environments. The devices are designed for seamless integration with major UPI platforms and are manufactured at the company's Mysore facility under the Made in India initiative.

Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Xavier, Joint Managing Director of CWD, said, This ₹76 crore order is a testament to our customers' unwavering confidence in CWD's design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. It validates our strategic focus on the sound box segment and reinforces our position as Indias leading provider of end-to-end UPI payment confirmation solutions. CWDis a leading information and communication technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated IoT solutions combining software and electronics. The company operates across Consumer Electronics and Technology Solutions segments, serving agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and fintech industries. CWD has established itself as India's premier sound box manufacturer, contributing significantly to the country's digital payment infrastructure development.