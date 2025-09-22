Alkem launches Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL (a pertuzumab biosimilar)

Used in treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a pertuzumab biosimilar, in India for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Alkem's Pertuza is an affordable, indigenously-developed and manufactured biosimilar of pertuzumab. In the pivotal phase 3 clinical trial, Alkem's pertuzumab biosimilar, developed by its biotech subsidiary, demonstrated equivalence in efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity to the reference product of the innovator.

Accessibility of pertuzumab in India has remained a significant challenge and only limited HER2-postive breast cancer patients are able to use it in their treatment due to cost barriers. By bringing an affordable pertuzumab biosimilar, backed by research, regulatory-compliant manufacturing, and strong oncology distribution network, Alkem strives to ensure scientific credibility and improved accessibility.