Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 405.53 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 1.17% to Rs 49.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 405.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.405.53399.6918.8819.7984.2383.5966.3465.9149.4448.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News