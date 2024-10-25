NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 265.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 440.31 croreNet profit of NACL Industries rose 265.20% to Rs 14.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 440.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales440.31580.26 -24 OPM %9.265.27 -PBDT27.1112.48 117 PBT20.305.68 257 NP14.904.08 265
Powered by Capital Market - Live News