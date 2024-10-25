NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 265.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 440.31 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 265.20% to Rs 14.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 440.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.440.31580.269.265.2727.1112.4820.305.6814.904.08

