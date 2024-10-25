Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 39.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Sales rise 53.69% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 39.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.213.39 54 OPM %5.573.54 -PBDT0.910.67 36 PBT0.910.66 38 NP0.710.51 39

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

