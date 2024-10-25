Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 39.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.69% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 39.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.213.395.573.540.910.670.910.660.710.51

