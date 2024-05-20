Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.90% in the March 2024 quarter

All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 30.41 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 78.90% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.00% to Rs 19.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 116.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.4123.77 28 116.3387.68 33 OPM %19.0110.69 -17.1013.85 - PBDT7.744.65 66 27.2115.95 71 PBT7.434.38 70 26.2115.27 72 NP5.513.08 79 19.6912.08 63

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

