All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers moves up around 4% on year

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The Ministry of Labour & Employment stated that All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) decreased by 7 points each, for the month of February 2025, falling to 1309 and 1321 points, respectively compared to February 2024. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 were recorded at 4.05% and 4.10%, respectively, compared to 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024. The corresponding figures for January 2025 stood at 4.61% for CPI-AL and 4.73% for CPI-RL. Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 stood at -0.53% for both the indices. Food prices eased around 1% for both the indices on monthly basis.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

