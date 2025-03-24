JSW Energy director & KMP Ashok Ramachandran resigns

JSW Energy announced that Ashok Ramachandran has tendered his resignation from the position of director, whole-time director, and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from 8 April 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Ashok Ramachandran resigned due to personal reasons.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 21 March 2025, after market hours.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power, with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell marginally 0.8% to Rs 2,640.04 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,661.41 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter fell 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 557.40 on the BSE.

