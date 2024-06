Allcargo Gati has allotted 1,67,60,800 equity shares pursuant to the QIP issue. These shares were allotted at an issue price of Rs 101 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 99 per share) which includes a discount of 4.78% to the floor price aggregating to Rs 169.28 crore.

