KIMS Hospitals board grants nod to 1:5 stock split proposal

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said that its board has approved the proposal for the sub-division of one equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

The aforementioned stock split proposal is subject to to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The company would also seek the approval of its shareholders for the same at the ensuing 22nd annual general meeting (AGM).

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It has a network of 12 hospitals and 3940 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The company reported 29.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.47 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 93.27 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 10% YoY to Rs 633.80 crore during the period under review.

The scrip shed 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 2097.80 on the BSE.

