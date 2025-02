Allcargo Gati consolidated net profit declines 92.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 440.55 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Gati declined 92.37% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 440.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 424.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.440.55424.494.841.5819.110.750.77-15.941.6621.76

