Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 2.59% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 391.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 284.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.391.64284.258.588.4733.7524.4630.5322.0622.6022.03

