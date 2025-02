Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.80% to Rs 9.92 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 12.52% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.80% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.927.4766.7370.156.007.265.756.914.895.59

