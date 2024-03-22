Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2024.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2024.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd spiked 12.36% to Rs 72.07 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd surged 7.10% to Rs 389.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9309 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd soared 6.83% to Rs 1235. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3795 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd rose 6.80% to Rs 243.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63081 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd spurt 6.37% to Rs 3129.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21353 shares in the past one month.

