Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2024.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Allcargo Logistics Ltd spiked 12.36% to Rs 72.07 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd surged 7.10% to Rs 389.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9309 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd soared 6.83% to Rs 1235. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3795 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd rose 6.80% to Rs 243.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63081 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd spurt 6.37% to Rs 3129.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21353 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 41.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TCS partners with Denmark-based Ramboll

Zensar Technologies allots 66,847 equity shares under ESOP

Mazagon Dock gains on plan to lease land parcel from Mumbai Port Authority

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

Robust regulatory frameworks and financial literacy necessary to mitigate risks associated with digitalization

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story