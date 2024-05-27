Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 3398.33 crore

Net loss of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 61.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 3398.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3395.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.22% to Rs 149.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 629.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.94% to Rs 13187.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18050.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

