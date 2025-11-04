Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 688.57 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 9.25% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 688.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 640.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.688.57640.487.398.3139.1440.7223.3125.6416.0017.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News