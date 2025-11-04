Aptech consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 134.88 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 17.45% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 134.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.88126.505.666.1311.2412.339.1910.116.465.50

