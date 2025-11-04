Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 7.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 456.07 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 7.18% to Rs 62.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 456.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 492.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.456.07492.1018.7319.5398.54106.2383.7290.3262.5467.38

